2023 NBA Draft Lottery results: Spurs win No. 1 pick, rights to draft Victor Wembanyama

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. It’s arguably the most important draft lottery ever and definitely the most important since 2003 when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the rights to select LeBron James.

The first pick will likely be France big Victor Wenbanyama, who has been compared to Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo to name a few stars. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have the best odds to land Wemby. You can scroll down past the results to see the full list of odds for each team to win the lottery.

Below we’ll be tracking live results from the draft lottery as they happen, plus provide reaction and a mock draft following the drawing.

2023 NBA Draft Lottery live results