 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NBA Draft Lottery results: Spurs win No. 1 pick, rights to draft Victor Wembanyama

We update you on the latest results and draft order from the 2023 lottery.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Victor Wenbanyama of Metropolitans 92 in action during the LNB Pro A Betclic Elite basketball match between Metropolitans 92 v JL Bourg en Bresse at Accor Arena on May 7, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. It’s arguably the most important draft lottery ever and definitely the most important since 2003 when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the rights to select LeBron James.

The first pick will likely be France big Victor Wenbanyama, who has been compared to Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo to name a few stars. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have the best odds to land Wemby. You can scroll down past the results to see the full list of odds for each team to win the lottery.

Below we’ll be tracking live results from the draft lottery as they happen, plus provide reaction and a mock draft following the drawing.

2023 NBA Draft Lottery live results

  1. San Antonio Spurs
  2. Charlotte Hornets
  3. Portland Trail Blazers
  4. Houston Rockets
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Orlando Magic
  7. Indiana Pacers
  8. Washington Wizards
  9. Utah Jazz
  10. Dallas Mavericks
  11. Orlando Magic (via Bulls)
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder
  13. Toronto Raptors
  14. New Orleans Pelicans

2023 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

Team Record Win % Odds
Team Record Win % Odds
Detroit 17-65 0.207 14.00%
Houston 22-60 0.268 14.00%
San Antonio 22-60 0.268 14.00%
Charlotte 27-55 0.329 12.50%
Portland 33-49 0.402 10.50%
Orlando 34-48 0.415 9.00%
Indiana 35-47 0.427 6.80%
Washington 35-47 0.427 6.70%
Utah 37-45 0.451 4.50%
Dallas1 38-44 0.463 3.00%
Chicago2 40-42 0.488 1.80%
Oklahoma City 40-42 0.488 1.70%
Toronto 41-41 0.5 1.00%
New Orleans 42-40 0.512 0.50%

More From DraftKings Nation