The 2023 NBA draft lottery is in the books. The Spurs have the rights to the No. 1 overall pick, winning the lottery for the first time since 1997 when they took Tim Duncan with the top selection. Here’s a look at how we think the first 14 picks will play out based on the lottery results.

No. 1 Spurs - Victor Wembanyama, France

No. 2 Hornets - Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

No. 3 Trail Blazers - Brandon Miller, Alabama

No. 4 Rockets - Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

No. 5 Pistons - Jarace Walker, Houston

No. 6 Magic - Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

No. 7 Pacers - Cam Whitmore, Villanova

No. 8 Wizards - Taylor Hendricks, UCF

No. 9 Jazz - Anthony Black, Arkansas

No. 10 Mavericks - Jordan Hawkins, UConn

No. 11 Magic (via Bulls) - Gradey Dick, Kansas

No. 12 Thunder - Greg Jackson, South Carolina

No. 13 Raptors - Cason Wallace, Kentucky

No. 14 Pelicans - Keyonte George, Baylor