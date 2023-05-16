Odds to be selected with No. 1 pick in 2023 NBA Draft following lottery

The NBA Draft lottery is in the books and the San Antonio Spurs have won the No. 1 overall pick for the 2023 NBA Draft. Here’s a look at which player they are most likely to select according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NBA Draft: First pick odds

It’s no surprise Victor Wembanyama is the overwhelming favorite, to the point where betting on him doesn’t make sense unless you want to put down a significantly large amount. Wembanyama has received tremendous hype and the Spurs might be the perfect place for him to develop. The only question now is whether he will match that hype on the court.

Scoot Henderson, who is a great prospect in his own right, doesn’t even register as a possibility for the Spurs at No. 1. He’s +4000 to be be taken first and likely falls more on draft day. Brandon Miller, who had some character concerns, is listed at +10000 but is really not in consideration either. It’s Wembanyama all the way, as it has been since he was eligible for this draft.