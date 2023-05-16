Who should the Spurs select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The San Antonio Spurs officially landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft following the lottery Tuesday evening. San Antonio finished the regular season with a 22-60 record and now holds the opportunity to draft their future franchise cornerstone.

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Who should Spurs take first?

San Antonio needs a future face of the franchise and that prospect could come in the form of a variety of positions. The Spurs could notably use a boost in the front court, a playmaking guard in the backcourt, and someone that can create their own shot on the wing.

Victor Wembanyama, C, France

As the clear gem of the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama averaged 21.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 3.81 BPG with the Metropolitans 92 (LNB) in France. At 7-3 with an 8-0 wingspan, the clear-cut top overall prospect is literally a talent that we have never seen before. Wembanyama also has the ability to dribble and play on the perimeter, making him an obvious choice for a franchise to build around.

Brandon Miller, F, Alabama

Miller averaged 18.8 PPG and 8.2 RPG while shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc with the Crimson Tide last season. At 6-9 with a 6-11 wingspan, Miller’s size and frame have drawn comparisons to that of Paul George and Danny Granger, and he fills what is becoming a hugely valuable position on the wing. With an average of 0.9 BPG, he’s also suited to guard nearly all five positions when he steps on the floor.

Scoot Henderson, G, G League Ignite

Henderson opted to log some professional playing time in the G-League and averaged 16.5 PPG, 6.5 APG, and 1.0 SPG with the Ignite. He’s a high-flying athlete that is liable to put any defender on a poster at a moment’s notice, and he needs very little space to do so. His three-point percentage (27.5%) will need to improve at the next level, though he proved capable of shooting off the dribble, particularly inside the arc (42.4% on pull-up twos).