Who should the Hornets select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Charlotte Hornets officially landed the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft following the lottery Tuesday evening. Charlotte finished the regular season with a 27-55 record and now holds the opportunity to draft another franchise piece to pair with their promising young star in LaMelo Ball.

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Who should Hornets take second?

The upcoming draft is all about pairing Ball with high-level athletes that can speed up the pace and help score in transition. The icing on the cake would be to draft a two-way prospect that can guard as many positions as possible, as Charlotte’s defense will take any type of spark on that end of the floor.

Brandon Miller, F, Alabama

Miller averaged 18.8 PPG and 8.2 RPG while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with the Crimson Tide last season. At 6-9 with a 6-11 wingspan, Miller’s size and frame have drawn comparisons to that of Paul George and Danny Granger, and he fills what is becoming a hugely valuable position on the wing. With an average of 0.9 BPG, he’s also suited to guard nearly all five positions when he steps on the floor.

Miller gifts the Hornets some much-needed star potential on the wing, and his ability to impact both ends of the floor gives a boost to a team that has yet to be known for its defense.

Scoot Henderson, G, G League Ignite

Henderson opted to log some professional playing time in the G-League and averaged 16.5 PPG, 6.5 APG, and 1.0 SPG with the Ignite. He’s a high-flying athlete that is liable to put any defender on a poster at a moment’s notice, and he needs very little space to do so. His three-point percentage (27.5%) will need to improve at the next level, though he proved capable of shooting off the dribble, particularly inside the arc (42.4% on pull-up twos).

Yes, the Hornets do have a franchise cornerstone at point guard, but Charlotte could also be wise in avoiding the trap of drafting for “fit” versus taking the best player available.

Amen Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite

At 6-7 with a 6-9 wingspan, Thompson profiles as another otherworldly athlete who has a proven track record of creating his own shot. That should provide some much-needed help for LaMelo Ball, who has already proven elite at collapsing defenses and creating looks for his teammates. He has a knack for quickly turning steals and rebounds into transition scoring opportunities, which should also help a Charlotte squad that ranked just 22nd in team scoring defense (117.2 PPG allowed).