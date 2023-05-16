Who should the Rockets select with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Houston Rockets have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after falling a bit in the lottery. Here’s a look at some of the players they can potentially select with that pick.

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Who should Rockets take fourth?

The Rockets need everything, but they can allow for development from Jalen Green, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun by taking a player who would likely play more on the wing.

Amen Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite

Amen Thompson might be a better facilitator than his brother, but he fits the positional versatility the Rockets would love. He averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game with Overtime Elite last season. His shooting touch needs some work but he can move the ball well in this offense under new head coach Ime Udoka.

Ausar Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite

Austar Thompson offers a bit more immediate defensive help than his brother at this stage, and he’s got slightly better numbers across the board. He averaged 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season. However, he’s not quite the passer his twin is at this moment. If the Rockets opt for more defensive help, they’ll go with Ausar Thompson here.

Jarace Walker, F/C, Houston

It can’t hurt to take the hometown kid, right? Walker is a nice mix of bully ball and offensive upside for the Rockets, and he does give them a positional fit in between Smith and Sengun. There might not be much upside offensively, but Walker has the potential to be a defensive menace from the jump. If the Rockets feel they can afford to focus more on defense in this draft, they’ll go with the hometown kid.