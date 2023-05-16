How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship via live online stream

The 105th PGA Championship tees off this week from Oak Hill Country Club. The second major of the year will draw a mix of LIV and PGA TOUR golfers to the challenging, bunker-filled course to battle it out for the Wanamker Trophy.

Last year, Justin Thomas took home his second victory at Southern Hills, and will join the field again this year, alongside Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy. The tournament will run from Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Scheffler is the current favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700, with Rahm behind him at +800. Thomas comes in at +2800, with Koepka the favorite from the LIV Tour at +2200.

Live stream options for the 2023 PGA Championship are through PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll also be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. To livestream the CBS broadcast, you will need a subscription to Paramount+.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

ESPN+: 7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET

WatchESPN: 1:00 p.m. ET-7:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. ET

WatchESPN: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET

CBS/Paramount+: 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. ET

WatchESPN: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET

CBS/Paramount+: 1:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. ET