Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2023 PGA Championship

The 105th PGA Championship tees off this week from Oak Hill Country Club with storylines galore. Will Jordan Spieth finally complete his career grand slam? Will a LIV golfer beat out the field? Will Jon Rahm or Scottie Scheffler get their first Wanamaker Trophy? Can Justin Thomas repeat last year’s feat?

The tournament gets underway Thursday, May 18 with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700, with Rahm following at +750. Brooks Koepka sits at +2200, with Thomas at +3000 and Spieth at +5500.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 72 holes of the event and every player.

Thursday featured groups

8:00 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

8:11 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

8:22 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

8:33 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 PGA Championship on Thursday.