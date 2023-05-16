Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2023 PGA Championship

The 105th PGA Championship tees off this week from Oak Hill Country Club with storylines galore. Will Jordan Spieth finally complete his career grand slam? Will a LIV golfer beat out the field? Will Jon Rahm or Scottie Scheffler get their first Wanamaker Trophy? Can Justin Thomas repeat last year’s feat?
The tournament gets underway Thursday, May 18 with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700, with Rahm following at +750. Brooks Koepka sits at +2200, with Thomas at +3000 and Spieth at +5500.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 72 holes of the event and every player.
Thursday featured groups
8:00 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
8:11 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas
8:22 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
8:33 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 PGA Championship on Thursday.
2023 PGA Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:00 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Shaun Micheel
|Braden Shattuck
|Steven Alker
|7:05 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Trey Mullinax
|Josh Speight
|Kazuki Higa
|7:11 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Griffin
|Chris French
|Joel Dahmen
|7:16 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Schenk
|Colin Inglis
|Thriston Lawrence
|7:22 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Wyatt Worthington II
|Nico Echavarria
|Wyndham Clark
|7:27 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Min Woo Lee
|Andrew Putnam
|Emiliano Grillo
|7:33 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Hoge
|Ryan Fox
|K.H. Lee
|7:38 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Harold Varner III
|Scott Stallings
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|7:44 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Paul Casey
|Adam Svensson
|Beau Hossler
|7:49 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Steve Holmes
|Adrian Otaegui
|Davis Riley
|7:55 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Zach Johnson
|Kurt Kitayama
|Sahith Theegala
|8:00 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|Brooks Koepka
|Gary Woodland
|8:06 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Corey Conners
|Ockie Strydom
|Joaquin Niemann
|8:11 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Rory McIlroy
|Justin Thomas
|Collin Morikawa
|8:17 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Kisner
|Jimmy Walker
|Padraig Harrington
|8:22 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Shane Lowry
|Jordan Spieth
|Viktor Hovland
|8:28 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Alex Noren
|J.T. Poston
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8:33 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Cameron Smith
|Jon Rahm
|8:39 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Lee Hodges
|Callum Tarren
|David Lingmerth
|8:44 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Luke Donald
|Adrian Meronk
|Yannik Paul
|8:50 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|Denny McCarthy
|Brendan Steele
|8:55 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Kenny Pigman
|Davis Thompson
|Maverick McNealy
|9:01 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Jeremy Wells
|Justin Suh
|Adri Arnaus
|9:06 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Keegan Bradley
|Jason Day
|Bryson DeChambeau
|9:12 a.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Anthony Cordes
|Mark Hubbard
|Dean Burmester
|9:17 a.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Jesse Droemer
|Matt NeSmith
|Rikuya Hoshino
|12:25 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Ryder
|Gabe Reynolds
|Brandon Wu
|12:30 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Cahill
|Taylor Montgomery
|Cam Davis
|12:36 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Ben Kern
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|12:41 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Block
|Hayden Buckley
|Taylor Pendrith
|12:47 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Webb Simpson
|Y.E. Yang
|Danny Willett
|12:52 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Alex Beach
|Brendon Todd
|Sihwan Kim
|12:58 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Sepp Straka
|Harris English
|Robert Macintyre
|1:03 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Reed
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Nick Taylor
|1:09 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Thomas Pieters
|Keith Mitchell
|Pablo Larrazabal
|1:14 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|John Somers
|Chez Reavie
|1:20 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Herbert
|Brian Harman
|Callum Shinkwin
|1:25 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Cameron Young
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1:31 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Tom Kim
|Sam Burns
|Abraham Ancer
|1:36 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Scott
|Max Homa
|Tony Finau
|1:42 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Sungjae Im
|Chris Kirk
|Seamus Power
|1:47 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Xander Schauffele
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Dustin Johnson
|1:53 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Si Woo Kim
|Stephan Jaeger
|Anirban Lahiri
|1:58 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Rickie Fowler
|Phil Mickelson
|2:04 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Victor Perez
|Aaron Wise
|Jordan Smith
|2:09 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Alex Smalley
|Russell Henley
|Mito Pereira
|2:15 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Chris Sanger
|J.J. Spaun
|David Micheluzzi
|2:20 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Hadwin
|Matt Kuchar
|Talor Gooch
|2:26 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Thomas Detry
|J.J. Killeen
|Matt Wallace
|2:31 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Rose
|Billy Horschel
|Francesco Molinari
|2:37 p.m.
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Greg Koch
|Eric Cole
|2:42 p.m.
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Grove
|Patrick Rodgers
|Ben Taylor