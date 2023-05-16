 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to be leader after first round of 2023 PGA Championship

Here are the odds for who will be leading after Thursday’s opening round.

The 2023 PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on Thursday, May 18. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm unsurprisingly top the odds board to lead after the first round at +1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The world’s top two ranked golfers are followed by Rory McIlroy at +2200, an interesting placement given that McIlroy missed the cut at both the Masters and THE PLAYERS earlier this season.

At the Masters, Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Viktor Hovland shared a lead after shooting 65 in the first round at Augusta. Two-time PGA Championship winner Koepka sits at +3500 to lead after the first round. Jason Day could be a solid bet at +3500 after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson last week and shooting nine under in the final round.

Here are the odds to be the first round leader of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 PGA Championship Round 1 Leader Odds

Golfer Leader
Golfer Leader
Scottie Scheffler +1800
Jon Rahm +1800
Rory McIlroy +2200
Xander Schauffele +2800
Patrick Cantlay +3000
Brooks Koepka +3000
Tony Finau +3500
Justin Thomas +3500
Jason Day +3500
Dustin Johnson +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Viktor Hovland +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
Collin Morikawa +4000
Cameron Smith +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4500
Sam Burns +4500
Max Homa +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +5500
Wyndham Clark +6000
Talor Gooch +6000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Joaquin Niemann +6000
Adam Scott +6000
Shane Lowry +6500
Justin Rose +6500
Si Woo Kim +7000
Sahith Theegala +7000
Joohyung Kim +7000
Gary Woodland +7000
Corey Conners +7000
Bryson DeChambeau +7000
Russell Henley +7500
Patrick Reed +7500
Keegan Bradley +7500
Mito Pereira +8000
Taylor Moore +9000
Min Woo Lee +9000
Denny McCarthy +9000
Cam Davis +9000
Tom Hoge +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Nicolai Hojgaard +10000
Matt Kuchar +10000
Lucas Herbert +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Harris English +10000
Harold Varner +10000
Chris Kirk +10000
Adrian Meronk +10000
Taylor Montgomery +11000
Ryan Fox +11000
Rasmus Hojgaard +11000
Kurt Kitayama +11000
K.H. Lee +11000
J.J. Spaun +11000
Hayden Buckley +11000
Dean Burmester +11000
Brian Harman +11000
Beau Hossler +11000
Abraham Ancer +11000
Stephan Jaeger +11000
Webb Simpson +13000
Victor Perez +13000
Thorbjorn Olesen +13000
Thomas Pieters +13000
Thomas Detry +13000
Taylor Pendrith +13000
Robert MacIntyre +13000
Paul Casey +13000
Patrick Rodgers +13000
Padraig Harrington +13000
Nick Taylor +13000
Maverick McNealy +13000
Mackenzie Hughes +13000
Justin Suh +13000
Jordan Smith +13000
Joel Dahmen +13000
Jimmy Walker +13000
J.T. Poston +13000
Emiliano Grillo +13000
Davis Riley +13000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000
Brendon Todd +13000
Brendan Steele +13000
Brandon Wu +13000
Billy Horschel +13000
Ben Griffin +13000
Anirban Lahiri +13000
Alex Noren +13000
Adam Svensson +13000
Adam Hadwin +13000
Aaron Wise +13000
Eric Cole +13000
Yannik Paul +15000
Trey Mullinax +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Sam Ryder +15000
Nick Hardy +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Davis Thompson +15000
David Micheluzzi +15000
Danny Willett +15000
Callum Shinkwin +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
Adam Schenk +15000
Rikuya Hoshino +18000
Pablo Larrazabal +18000
Matthew NeSmith +18000
David Lingmerth +18000
Adrian Otaegui +18000
Adri Arnaus +18000
Zach Johnson +20000
Kevin Kisner +20000
Chez Reavie +20000
Callum Tarren +20000
Ben Taylor +20000
Thriston Lawrence +25000
Nico Echavarria +25000
Luke Donald +25000
Kazuki Higa +25000
Steven Alker +30000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +30000
Ockie Strydom +30000
Sihwan Kim +35000
Y.E. Yang +60000
Ben Kern +60000
Wyatt Worthington II +80000
Steve Holmes +80000
Shaun Micheel +80000
Russell Grove +80000
Michael Block +80000
Matt Cahill +80000
Kenny Pigman +80000
Josh Speight +80000
John Somers +80000
Jesse Droemer +80000
Jeremy Wells +80000
J.J. Killeen +80000
Greg Koch +80000
Gabe Reynolds +80000
Colin Inglis +80000
Chris Sanger +80000
Chris French +80000
Braden Shattuck +80000
Anthony Cordes +80000
Alex Beach +80000

