Odds to be leader after first round of 2023 PGA Championship

The 2023 PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on Thursday, May 18. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm unsurprisingly top the odds board to lead after the first round at +1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The world’s top two ranked golfers are followed by Rory McIlroy at +2200, an interesting placement given that McIlroy missed the cut at both the Masters and THE PLAYERS earlier this season.
At the Masters, Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Viktor Hovland shared a lead after shooting 65 in the first round at Augusta. Two-time PGA Championship winner Koepka sits at +3500 to lead after the first round. Jason Day could be a solid bet at +3500 after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson last week and shooting nine under in the final round.
Here are the odds to be the first round leader of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2023 PGA Championship Round 1 Leader Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1800
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+3000
|Brooks Koepka
|+3000
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|Justin Thomas
|+3500
|Jason Day
|+3500
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|Viktor Hovland
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|Collin Morikawa
|+4000
|Cameron Smith
|+4000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4500
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Max Homa
|+4500
|Jordan Spieth
|+4500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5500
|Wyndham Clark
|+6000
|Talor Gooch
|+6000
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+6000
|Adam Scott
|+6000
|Shane Lowry
|+6500
|Justin Rose
|+6500
|Si Woo Kim
|+7000
|Sahith Theegala
|+7000
|Joohyung Kim
|+7000
|Gary Woodland
|+7000
|Corey Conners
|+7000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+7000
|Russell Henley
|+7500
|Patrick Reed
|+7500
|Keegan Bradley
|+7500
|Mito Pereira
|+8000
|Taylor Moore
|+9000
|Min Woo Lee
|+9000
|Denny McCarthy
|+9000
|Cam Davis
|+9000
|Tom Hoge
|+10000
|Seamus Power
|+10000
|Phil Mickelson
|+10000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+10000
|Matt Kuchar
|+10000
|Lucas Herbert
|+10000
|Keith Mitchell
|+10000
|Harris English
|+10000
|Harold Varner
|+10000
|Chris Kirk
|+10000
|Adrian Meronk
|+10000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+11000
|Ryan Fox
|+11000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+11000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+11000
|K.H. Lee
|+11000
|J.J. Spaun
|+11000
|Hayden Buckley
|+11000
|Dean Burmester
|+11000
|Brian Harman
|+11000
|Beau Hossler
|+11000
|Abraham Ancer
|+11000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+11000
|Webb Simpson
|+13000
|Victor Perez
|+13000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+13000
|Thomas Pieters
|+13000
|Thomas Detry
|+13000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+13000
|Robert MacIntyre
|+13000
|Paul Casey
|+13000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+13000
|Padraig Harrington
|+13000
|Nick Taylor
|+13000
|Maverick McNealy
|+13000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+13000
|Justin Suh
|+13000
|Jordan Smith
|+13000
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|Jimmy Walker
|+13000
|J.T. Poston
|+13000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+13000
|Davis Riley
|+13000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|Brendon Todd
|+13000
|Brendan Steele
|+13000
|Brandon Wu
|+13000
|Billy Horschel
|+13000
|Ben Griffin
|+13000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+13000
|Alex Noren
|+13000
|Adam Svensson
|+13000
|Adam Hadwin
|+13000
|Aaron Wise
|+13000
|Eric Cole
|+13000
|Yannik Paul
|+15000
|Trey Mullinax
|+15000
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|Sam Ryder
|+15000
|Nick Hardy
|+15000
|Matt Wallace
|+15000
|Mark Hubbard
|+15000
|Lee Hodges
|+15000
|Francesco Molinari
|+15000
|Davis Thompson
|+15000
|David Micheluzzi
|+15000
|Danny Willett
|+15000
|Callum Shinkwin
|+15000
|Andrew Putnam
|+15000
|Alex Smalley
|+15000
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+18000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+18000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+18000
|David Lingmerth
|+18000
|Adrian Otaegui
|+18000
|Adri Arnaus
|+18000
|Zach Johnson
|+20000
|Kevin Kisner
|+20000
|Chez Reavie
|+20000
|Callum Tarren
|+20000
|Ben Taylor
|+20000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+25000
|Nico Echavarria
|+25000
|Luke Donald
|+25000
|Kazuki Higa
|+25000
|Steven Alker
|+30000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+30000
|Ockie Strydom
|+30000
|Sihwan Kim
|+35000
|Y.E. Yang
|+60000
|Ben Kern
|+60000
|Wyatt Worthington II
|+80000
|Steve Holmes
|+80000
|Shaun Micheel
|+80000
|Russell Grove
|+80000
|Michael Block
|+80000
|Matt Cahill
|+80000
|Kenny Pigman
|+80000
|Josh Speight
|+80000
|John Somers
|+80000
|Jesse Droemer
|+80000
|Jeremy Wells
|+80000
|J.J. Killeen
|+80000
|Greg Koch
|+80000
|Gabe Reynolds
|+80000
|Colin Inglis
|+80000
|Chris Sanger
|+80000
|Chris French
|+80000
|Braden Shattuck
|+80000
|Anthony Cordes
|+80000
|Alex Beach
|+80000