Odds to be leader after first round of 2023 PGA Championship

The 2023 PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on Thursday, May 18. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm unsurprisingly top the odds board to lead after the first round at +1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The world’s top two ranked golfers are followed by Rory McIlroy at +2200, an interesting placement given that McIlroy missed the cut at both the Masters and THE PLAYERS earlier this season.

At the Masters, Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Viktor Hovland shared a lead after shooting 65 in the first round at Augusta. Two-time PGA Championship winner Koepka sits at +3500 to lead after the first round. Jason Day could be a solid bet at +3500 after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson last week and shooting nine under in the final round.

Here are the odds to be the first round leader of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill from DraftKings Sportsbook: