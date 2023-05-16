Best hole-in-one prop bets for 2023 PGA Championship

The 105th PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18. As golfers compete for the Wanamaker Trophy in the second major of the year, bettors can place their wagers on whether we’ll get to see an ace out in Rochester this year. Here are the odds for a hole-in-one at the 2023 PGA Championship, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

PGA Championship player props: Hole-In-One

Hole-in-one during tournament: Yes -120, No +100

Two or more holes-in-one for tournament: Yes +250

Hole-in-one in Round 1: Yes +350, No -650

Oak Hill Country Club Analysis

Oak Hill is a very demanding course. There are no gimme birdie holes — the course has two par 5s over 600 yards, seven par 4s at over 460 yards, and two par 3s over 230 yards. Narrow fairways, bunker-riddled greens, and a winding creek make it even tougher.

Par 3’s at Oak Hill

No. 3 230 yards

No. 5 180 yards

No. 11 245 yards

No. 15 155 yards

Before course renovations, four golfers made a hole-in-one on Hole No. 6 in 1989 at the U.S. Open. However, that hole is now a Par 4 that exceeds 500 yards, so that possibility seems out of the question. Hole No. 15 is now the shortest par-3 at 155 yards, with a pond that was there previously now removed, and could offer the best chance at a hole-in-one occurring this year.