When was the last time Hurricanes played in the Eastern Conference Final?

We discuss the last time that the Carolina Hurricanes made the NHL Eastern Conference Final.

By Teddy Ricketson
The Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils shake hands after Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes are heading to the NHL Eastern Conference Final and a matchup with the Florida Panthers. This will be the team’s fifth appearance in the Conference Finals since the franchise moved to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of the 1997-98 season. They enter with a 2-2 record so far, including two consecutive series losses when appearing in the conference finals. The last time Carolina made this stage of the playoffs was in the 2018-19 season when the Boston Bruins swept them.

The Hurricanes finished the regular season with a 52-21-9 record and 113 points atop the Metropolitan Division. They had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference behind the historic season of the Bruins. Carolina played Florida three times during the regular season. They dropped the first matchup 3-0 on the road but then picked up a 4-0 shutout at home in the rematch. The third game was actually the Hurricanes’ final game of the season, and they picked up a huge 6-4 victory on the road.

The Eastern Conference Final will start on Thursday, May 18. Carolina is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. They have -135 odds, making Florida the underdog at +115.

