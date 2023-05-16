How to watch Champions League semifinals second leg on TV and via live stream

Are you ready to be entertained? The second leg of the Champions League semifinals is upon us, and there are bound to be numerous emotional swings as the remaining four teams make their run toward the final.

Inter Milan hold a 2-0 lead over rivals AC Milan, who have plenty of work to do in the second leg. That match will take place on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the second leg with the current aggregate score sitting at 1-1. That match will take place on Wednesday.

The aggregate winners from these matchups will meet in the Champions League final, which will be played in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10.

Here’s a complete look at the schedule for the schedule leg of the semifinal in the 2022-23 tournament.

Tuesday, May 16

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan - 3 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Wednesday, May 17

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid - 3 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV