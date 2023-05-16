Inter Milan vs. AC Milan: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League Derby di Milano

The second leg of the Champions League semifinal Derby di Milano will take place Tuesday when Inter Milan play host to AC Milan. Technically, this match is in the same stadium but the stands will be packed with primarily Inter fans. Inter hold a 2-0 lead on aggregate after the first match but both teams will feel they missed a chance in the first leg to make a big statement in this tie.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Milan v. AC Milan

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Inter Milan: +110

Draw: +240

AC Milan: +265

Moneyline pick: Draw +240

Inter have won every match since their 3-3 draw on April 19 against Benfica. They’ll come out hard in front of their home fans but don’t need to win this match to advance to the final. AC Milan, on the other hand, are 1-2-2 in their last five matches across all competitions. However, they are the more desperate team here and will come firing.

Milan Skriniar remains sidelined for Inter Milan. Rade Krunic and Junior Messias are not expected to play in this game for AC Milan, and Ismael Bennacer has been ruled out for the season. The big question is surrounding Rafael Leao. He is expected to return for this game but might not be at 100%.

This is essentially a road derby for AC Milan, and that’s hard enough. Throw in the added pressure of being down going into the second leg of a Champions League semifinal tie and you’ve got the makings for some shaky play. Even with their desperation, it’s hard to see them beating Inter Milan outright in this game. Inter might get complacent with a 2-0 lead but they’re unlikely to lose this game badly. A draw offers good value, and feels like the right result for this contest.