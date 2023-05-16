Who is Scoot Henderson? Can he be the No. 1 NBA draft pick?

The 2023 NBA draft lottery will take place Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, where one team will have the opportunity to select first in the 2023 NBA Draft in June. While Victor Wembanyama from France is widely considered the best basketball prospect since LeBron James and feels like a lock for the No. 1 pick, G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson is no pushover. Here’s a look at Henderson and his chances at being the top pick in the upcoming draft.

Who is Scoot Henderson? Can he be No. 1 pick?

It’s hard to envision a scenario where Henderson goes ahead of Wembanyama in the draft process. Both guys played against each other in exhibition games and while Henderson did nothing to hurt his stock as the No. 2 selection, he did not overtake the French star.

Henderson is a guard, which means there’s a chance he could even fall past the No. 2 spot depending on which team lands there. The Pistons already have two guards, and the Rockets might not be willing to give up on Jalen Green yet. Henderson needs to massively improve as a three-point shooter, but his ability to lead an offense is tantalizing for NBA teams.

The point guard is also an excellent defender and has great instincts, which make him a potential franchise player. Those leadership qualities can be important in separating players who grade out similarly, especially if positional need is not a consideration. Henderson might not be Wembanyama, but he’s one of the best consolation prizes a team that misses on the top pick can have.