The NBA draft lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The presentation will air on ESPN. Teams have been known to send current players, former players, front office members, celebrities, and even fans to be their team representative for this event.
So who are the team representatives at the 2023 NBA lottery? Let’s take a look, as reported by NBA Insider Marc Stein.
- Detroit Pistons: Ben Wallace (former player)
- San Antonio Spurs: Peter J. Holt (managing partner)
- Houston Rockets: Ime Udoka (head coach)
- Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (current player)
- Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Roy (former player)
- Orlando Magic: Jamahl Mosley (head coach)
- Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (current player)
- Washington Wizards: Wes Unseld Jr. (head coach)
- Utah Jazz: Collin Sexton (current player)
- Dallas Mavericks: Nico Harrison (general manager)
- Chicago Bulls: Dalen Terry (current player)
- Oklahoma City Thunder: Not announced
- Toronto Raptors: Not announced
- New Orleans Pelicans: David Griffin (VP of basketball operations)
There are some fun names on this list. It’s a nice gesture for the Pistons and Blazers to dub former fan favorites as their representatives.
Current players include Sexton for the Jazz and Haliburton for the Pacers. Rookies Williams of the Hornets and Terry of the Bulls got the nod to represent their team in the lottery.
From here, it’s mostly coaches, front office members, or those involved in the ownership group. Frankly, we were hoping for a celebrity appearance or two.