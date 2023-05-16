The NBA draft lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The presentation will air on ESPN. Teams have been known to send current players, former players, front office members, celebrities, and even fans to be their team representative for this event.

So who are the team representatives at the 2023 NBA lottery? Let’s take a look, as reported by NBA Insider Marc Stein.

There are some fun names on this list. It’s a nice gesture for the Pistons and Blazers to dub former fan favorites as their representatives.

Current players include Sexton for the Jazz and Haliburton for the Pacers. Rookies Williams of the Hornets and Terry of the Bulls got the nod to represent their team in the lottery.

From here, it’s mostly coaches, front office members, or those involved in the ownership group. Frankly, we were hoping for a celebrity appearance or two.