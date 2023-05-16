The NBA draft lottery is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 16. This will determine the order for the 2023 NBA Draft, which will happen nearly a month later on June 22.

Unlike the last few years, the top overall pick in this draft is unanimous. That makes this lottery one of the most important in recent memory, or perhaps it’s the most important since the inception of the event in 1985.

Is this the most important NBA draft lottery ever?

The 2023 NBA draft lottery could be renamed the “Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes”. The 7-5 phenom is widely considered a generational talent who can do it all. He has handles with the ability to shoot over defenders from behind the three-point arc. Just check out some of his highlights:

Victor Wembanyama’s highlights from his last game are ridiculous.



This isn’t even fair pic.twitter.com/jRf8dRWK1n — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) May 8, 2023

Wembanyama is the perfect NBA prospect, and he’s is the reason why some people suggest this is one of the most important NBA draft lotteries ever. I’m not sure you can create a player on NBA 2K better than Wembanyama. He’s that good.

At the very least, this feels like the most important lottery since 2003, when the Cleveland Cavaliers earned the No. 1 overall pick and eventually selected the all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James.

The 2023 NBA draft lottery is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 16 and will air on ESPN. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs are all tied for the best odds (14% chance) at earning the top pick.