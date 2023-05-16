Best DFS lineup strategy for Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Showdown in Game 1 Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight as the Western Conference Finals get underway in Game 1. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena. There are plenty of players to choose from when setting your DFS lineups at DraftKings as both teams have guys that have been performing consistently throughout the playoffs so far.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($19,200) - Yes he’s expensive, but Jokic is an obvious pick at captain as he’s averaged 63 DraftKings fantasy points per game throughout the postseason so far. That number jumps to 72.1 DKFP when looking at the series against the Suns, where he scored at least 70 fantasy points in five of the six games. Jokic logged three triple-doubles against Phoenix and will look to keep that consistency going against the Lakers.

LeBron James ($16,800) - I’m picking James here instead of Anthony Davis as AD has seen some struggles against Denver this season when he’s gone up against Jokic in the paint. James has averaged 46 DKFP per game against the Nuggets this season, and he’s coming off a 60.75 DKFP performance in Game 6 against the Warriors as he dropped 30 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. James is listed as probable for tonight’s game, though he hasn’t missed a game in the postseason yet and is fully expected to see the floor tonight.

FLEX Plays

Aaron Gordon ($6,800) - I’m going with Gordon here over Jamal Murray, mainly to save some salary cap especially if you’re splurging with Jokic at captain. Murray comes in at $9,200 and is listed as questionable with an illness ahead of tonight’s game. Gordon had a fairly solid series against the Suns, averaging 26.0 DKFP per game as he was utilized more often with so much focus placed on Jokic by Phoenix’s defense.

Austin Reaves ($7,600) - Reaves finished out the series against the Warriors on a high note as he scored 23 points, adding six assists and five rebounds in Game 6 that saw him rack up 39.25 DKFP. He’s scored double digit points on the floor in every game of the postseason except for one so far, and the Lakers will no doubt continue to utilize him as much as possible against Denver.

Fades

Michael Porter Jr. ($7,000) - Porter logged just 16.25 DKFP in his last outing against the Suns, putting 10 points on the board and five rebounds in just 24 minutes on the floor. He had a solid few games when he saw extra minutes against the Suns, but he didn’t find a lot of consistency as he scored under 20 DKFP in two of those outings.

Dennis Schroder ($4,600) - Schroder hasn’t found much consistency in the playoffs for the Lakers, as he’s scored seven points or less in seven games so far this postseason. He put up three points, five assists, and two rebounds in Game 6 against the Warriors. That’s not to say he hasn’t had great performances, but he’s a risky option out of the gate especially going up against a team like Denver.

The Outcome

The Nuggets have been playing some inspired ball throughout the playoffs, especially at home where they have yet to lose during the postseason. These teams split the results during the regular season, with each side winning both of their home games against each other. The Nuggets also went an impressive 34-7 at home through the regular season, essentially turning Ball Arena into one of the toughest places to play in the league. Expect Denver to get the win in Game 1.

Final score: Nuggets 121, Lakers 112