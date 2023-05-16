Best Lakers player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s Game 1 vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. They've made it further than many expected and some think they have a good shot at winning the NBA Finals now. Game 1 of the conference finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will air on ESPN. Below, we take a look at some Lakers player prop bets to consider for the contest with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Davis over 22.5 Points (-120)

Davis has been inconsistent this season especially in the playoffs, but he’s looked better as of late. Health is always a big question for Davis, but he logged 32+ minutes in every game against the Warriors. Davis went over this total in three of his last four games and will have a fun matchup against Nikola Jokic. The Lakers will be going to Davis a bunch in Game 1, so he should top this number.

D’Angelo Russell over 2.5 Rebounds (-175)

Although this play has a ton of juice, there is a great chance it happens. Russell has gone over this total in eight of 12 games this postseason. The Nuggets are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, so Russell will have to help on the glass if the Lakers want a chance at winning this matchup. He’s played well and his minutes have been high, so I expect at least three rebounds from him in this matchup.

Austin Reaves over 0.5 Steals (-120)

Reaves has gone over this total in seven of 12 games in the playoffs. He played in three of the Lakers-Nuggets matchups this season and had a steal in two of those games. The matchups he played in against them were much earlier in the year when his role wasn't nearly as big. Reaves will play a ton of minutes in Game 1 and I think he gets at least one steal in the game.