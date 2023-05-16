Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s Game 1 vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets have looked unstoppables so far in this postseason. They have handled the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns in the first two rounds to reach the Western Conference Finals. Some analysts picked them to get upset in both rounds, but now they’re rolling. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the West finals on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 8:30 from Ball Arena in Denver and will air on ESPN. Below, we take a look at the best Nuggets player prop bets to take a look at for Game 1 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray over 2.5 Three Pointers Made (-115)

Murray cooled down from beyond the arc in the Western Conference semifinals, but he went over this line in Game 6 against the Suns. The Lakers struggled against Stephen Curry and allowed him to make a ton of three-pointers. Murray isn’t Curry, but the Lakers backcourt has struggled defending the three. I expect Murray to make 4+ three pointers in this game, which would put him over this line.

Michael Porter Jr. over 14.5 Points (-120)

Porter Jr. has been good for the Nuggets so far this postseason. Taking the over on his points, you always feel like you have a good chance to cash in because he shoots the ball so much. I would expect him to get a number of open looks from the three-point line similarly to how Andrew Wiggins did against the Lakers. The only difference is Porter Jr. is the much better perimeter shooter and should make LA pay.

Nikola Jokic over 9.5 Assists (-135)

Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA and he shows that every night. The last series he was scoring more than he had been all season, but was still adding assists. He had double-digit assists in four straight games and I would expect that trend to continue here in Game 1. The Lakers could go all out to stop Jokic and this would open up more assist opportunities for him. Take him to go over this line.