How to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 on TV and via live stream

ESPN will host Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The two teams split their regular season series 2-2.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Los Angeles just knocked off defending champion Golden State in six games to advance to the WCF. The Lakers were able to step up defensively in Game 6 last Friday, holding the Warriors to just 38% shooting from the field. Can they maintain their edge on that side of the court against one of the top offensive teams at home?

Denver is in the WCF after putting down Phoenix in six games of their second-round series. The Nuggets touched the Suns in Game 6 last Thursday, taking a 30-point lead into halftime and never looked back. Nikola Jokic is playing like the two-time MVP he is and finally has a healthy supporting cast for this postseason run. Will Denver be able to take out LeBron James, who remains the league’s ultimate obstacle?