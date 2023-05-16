NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for All-Star Open, All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The NASCAR All-Star Race weekend is upon us. The field of drivers will arrive in North Carolina at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the midseason extravaganza. The race will feature 24 drivers and runs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

21 of the 24 drivers prequalified for the race by three ways. Anybody who won at least one points race dating back to the start of last season pre-qualifies. Anybody who has won a previous All-Star Race prequalifies. Finally, a Cup Series points champion who is still competing full-time pre-qualifies.

The rest of the current field of drivers will compete in the Sunday afternoon All-Star Open. The top two finishers will earn a spot in the Race and then the top vote-getter among fans will claim the 24th spot in the Race.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for the All-Star Race, but the list only features pre-qualifiers. We will see All-Star Open odds later in the week. Kyle Larson has opened as the favorite with +650 odds to win. Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano follow at +750. William Byron leads the circuit in total wins with three and is +1000 heading into the weekend.

This marks the first race at North Wilkesboro since 1996. A year ago, the All-Star Race ran at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Ryan Blaney won last year’s race with an overtime victory and is +1800 to repeat.

Here are the odds for all the drivers pre-qualified for Sunday’s 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race.