NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for All-Star Open, All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

We go over the odds for this Sunday’s All-Star races at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

By David Fucillo
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express/UPS Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR All-Star Race weekend is upon us. The field of drivers will arrive in North Carolina at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the midseason extravaganza. The race will feature 24 drivers and runs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

21 of the 24 drivers prequalified for the race by three ways. Anybody who won at least one points race dating back to the start of last season pre-qualifies. Anybody who has won a previous All-Star Race prequalifies. Finally, a Cup Series points champion who is still competing full-time pre-qualifies.

The rest of the current field of drivers will compete in the Sunday afternoon All-Star Open. The top two finishers will earn a spot in the Race and then the top vote-getter among fans will claim the 24th spot in the Race.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for the All-Star Race, but the list only features pre-qualifiers. We will see All-Star Open odds later in the week. Kyle Larson has opened as the favorite with +650 odds to win. Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano follow at +750. William Byron leads the circuit in total wins with three and is +1000 heading into the weekend.

This marks the first race at North Wilkesboro since 1996. A year ago, the All-Star Race ran at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Ryan Blaney won last year’s race with an overtime victory and is +1800 to repeat.

Here are the odds for all the drivers pre-qualified for Sunday’s 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race.

2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +650
Kevin Harvick +750
Joey Logano +750
Christopher Bell +900
William Byron +1000
Martin Truex Jr. +1000
Denny Hamlin +1100
Ross Chastain +1400
Chase Elliott +1400
Kyle Busch +1600
Ryan Blaney +1800
Tyler Reddick +2500
Chase Briscoe +2800
Bubba Wallace +2800
Brad Keselowski +2800
Daniel Suarez +3500
Chris Buescher +3500
Austin Dillon +4500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6500
Erik Jones +6500
Austin Cindric +6500

