NASCAR All-Star Race entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

The NASCAR Cup Series season has reached roughly the halfway point and that means it is All-Star weekend. The circuit is headed to the North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for the All-Star Race, which will run on Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

The entry list for the weekend is sorted a little different than we see for most NASCAR races. There is a full field of drivers, but only 24 will race on Sunday in the All-Star Race. 21 drivers pre-qualified by one of several options. Drivers qualify for the race with a win in any Cup Series race from last season or this season through last Sunday’s Goodyear 400. They also qualify with a previous All-Star Race win or if they are a Cup Series points champion that competes full-time.

The first 21 drivers on the entry list below (all designated with an asterisk (*)) are the pre-qualified drivers. The remaining 16 drivers without an asterisk have not yet qualified. On Friday, all 37 drivers will be eligible to compete in the Pit Crew Challenge to set up qualifying for starting lineups.

The 21 pre-qualifiers will be competing against each other for the starting lineups of Saturday’s heat 1 and heat 2 qualifying events to set Sunday’s starting lineup. The remaining 16 will be competing against each other for the starting lineup of Sunday afternoon’s All-Star Open to determine the final two drivers (plus one driver in a fan vote) that will compete in the Sunday evening race.