Is Mage racing in the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, will take place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, May 20. And on the Monday ahead of the race, Kentucky Derby winner Mage drew the No. 3 post position with jockey Gustavo Delgado aboard.

The same horse has not won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes since Justify accomplished the feat in 2018 on his way to the Triple Crown. Only two horses have won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes in the last half-century. Mage enters with a morning line price of 8-5 to win, making her the favorite set to take off down the 1 & 3/16-mile course on Saturday.

The post time for the race is expected to be 6:50 p.m. ET, but expect that to shift slightly later as the jockeys and trainers attempt to corral the horses into their starting spots, as well as give more bettors a chance to get to the window. The Preakness will be available to watch and stream on NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app and Peacock.