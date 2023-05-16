How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on May 16

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We’re now less than two weeks away from the Battleground pay-per-view on May 28 and the brand continues its march towards the event in Lowell, MA. The first round of the NXT women’s title tournament rolls on tonight and we’ll also get the fallout from last week’s main event.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

Bron Breakker defeated Trick Williams in the main event of last week’s show, picking up a huge victory ahead of his title showdown against NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Battleground. After the match, Breakker beat down both men, delivering a devastating spear to the champ right before the show went off the air. We’ll be sure to hear from the former champ Breakker tonight as he barrels towards the ppv.

The first round NXT Women’s Championship Tournament kicked off last Tuesday, as multiple women are vying to ultimately claim the vacant belt at Battleground. The first two matches saw Tiffany Stratton topple Gigi Dolin and Lyra Valkyria defeat Kiana James to advance to the semifinals. Tonight, we’ll get two more first round matchups as Cora Jade takes on Fallon Henley and former champ Roxanne Perez battles Jacy Jayne.

Tonight, the Creed Brothers will step in the ring when facing the Dyad in tag team action. Last week, the Dyad faced off against Gallus for the NXT Tag Team Championship and nearly had the belts won. However, Ivy Nile came out to attack Ava Raine on the outside and the distraction ultimately allowed Gallus to pick up the win. We’ll see how this tag match goes as the feud between Diamond Mine and the Schism escalates.

Also on the show, Wes Lee and Tyler Bate will battle Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak in tag team action. Dempsey defeated Bate with the help of Gulak last week. We’ll also get Noam Dar hosting an episode of the Supernova Sessions and bringing on Dragon Lee as his guest.