2023 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Austin, Knoxville Regionals, odds, picks, and more

The 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament will get underway on Friday with regional rounds taking place across the country throughout the weekend. One eighth of the bracket will feature the Austin Regional, hosted by the No. 13 Texas Longhorns, and the Knoxville Regional, hosted by the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers.

The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Austin Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: McCombs Field, Austin, TX

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Austin Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Seton Hall vs. No. 13 Texas, 5 p.m. (LHN)

Game 2: Texas State vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

Texas earned hosting duties after a 42-win season where it made the Big 12 Tournament final. Seton Hall claimed an auto-bid after claiming the Big East Tournament title while Texas State and Texas A&M were able to grab at-large bids after successful campaigns.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Knoxville Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Knoxville Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Indiana vs. Louisville, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Northern Kentucky vs. No. 4 Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

Tennessee earned one of the top four seeds in the entire field after a successful 44-win campaign where it won the SEC Tournament. Northern Kentucky is in the tournament for the first time ever after winning the Horizon League Tournament. Both Indiana and Louisville, meanwhile, are in the Knoxville regional as at-larges.