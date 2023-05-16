2023 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Tallahassee, Athens Regionals, odds, picks, and more

The 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament will get underway on Friday with regional rounds taking place across the country throughout the weekend. One-eighth of the bracket will feature the Tallahassee Regional, hosted by the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles, and the Athens Regional, hosted by the No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs.

The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Tallahassee Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: JoAnne Graf Field, Tallahassee, FL

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Tallahassee Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Marist vs. No. 3 Florida State, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: South Carolina vs. UCF, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

Florida State earned one of the top four seeds in the entire field after a dominant 50-win campaign where it won the ACC Tournament. Marist punched its ticket to the dance after winning the MAAC Tournament and UCF did the same by winning the AAC Tournament. South Carolina had a strong season where it reached the SEC Tournament title game.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Athens Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: Jack Turner Softball Stadium, Athens, GA

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Athens Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Boston vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. (ACC Network)

Game 2: North Carolina Central vs. No. 14 Georgia, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, noon (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

Georgia earned itself regional hosting duties after a strong 39-win season in a tough SEC. Boston punched its ticket by winning the Patriot League Tournament and NC Central did the same by winning the MEAC Tournament. Virginia Tech earned its at-large bid after a strong 37-win season.