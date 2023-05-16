2023 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Fayetteville, Stillwater Regionals, odds, picks, and more

The 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament will get underway on Friday with regional rounds taking place across the country throughout the weekend. One eighth of the bracket will feature the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Stillwater Regional, hosted by the No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Fayetteville Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: Bogle Park, Fayetteville, AR

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Fayetteville Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Notre Dame vs. Oregon, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Harvard vs. No. 11 Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

Arkansas earned a regional of its own after a strong 38-win campaign this year. Harvard got into the dance by winning the Ivy League Tournament while Notre Dame and Oregon got at-large bids after strong seasons in their respective conferences.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Stillwater Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Stillwater Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: UMBC vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Game 2: Wichita State vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

Oklahoma State earned hosting duties after a strong 41-win campaign this year. UMBC is in the dance after winning the America East Tournament while Wichita State and Nebraska both earned at-larges after strong seasons.