2023 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Seattle, Baton Rouge Regionals, odds, picks, and more

The 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament will get underway on Friday with regional rounds taking place across the country throughout the weekend. One eighth of the bracket will feature the Seattle Regional, hosted by the No. 7 Washington Huskies, and the Baton Rouge Regional, hosted by the No. 10 LSU Tigers.

The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Seattle Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: Husky Softball Stadium, Seattle, WA

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Seattle Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Minnesota vs. McNeese State, 6:30 p.m.(ESPN+)

Game 2: Northern Colorado vs. No. 7 Washington, 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

Washington earned regional hosting duties and one of the top 10 seeds in the field after a strong 38-win campaign. Northern Colorado is in the dance after winning the Big Sky Tournament for the first time and McNeese State made it in after winning the Southland. Minnesota rounds out the group after a solid 37-win season.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Baton Rouge Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: Tiger Park, Baton Rouge, LA

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Baton Rouge Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Louisiana vs. Omaha, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: Prairie View A&M vs. No. 10 LSU, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

LSU earned itself a home regional after a strong 40-win campaign this year. Louisiana will make the short trek to Baton Rouge after winning the Sun Belt Tournament while Omaha is here after winning the Summit League. Prairie View A&M also guaranteed itself a spot in the big dance by winning its second straight SWAC Tournament title.