2023 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Salt Lake City, Los Angeles Regionals, odds, picks, and more

The 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament will get underway on Friday with regional rounds taking place across the country throughout the weekend. One-eighth of the bracket will feature the Salt Lake City Regional, hosted by the No. 15 Utah Utes, and the Los Angeles Regional, hosted by the No. 2 UCLA Bruins.

The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Salt Lake City Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: Dumke Family Softball Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

CITY Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Ole Miss vs. Baylor, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Southern Illinois vs. No. 15 Utah, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

Utah was able to secure hosting duties for a regional after winning its first ever Pac-12 Tournament title. Southern Illinois punched its ticket by winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament while Baylor and Ole Miss are at-larges after their strong seasons.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Los Angeles Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: Easton Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 UCLA, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: Liberty vs. San Diego State, 11 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

UCLA is the No. 2 seed in the entire field and earned hosting duties for a ninth straight year after a dominant 52-win campaign. Grand Canyon earned an auto-bid after winning the WAC Tournament and San Diego State did the same by winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Liberty was able to secure an at-large for this regional after a strong campaign.