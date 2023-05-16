 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Salt Lake City, Los Angeles Regionals, odds, picks, and more

The 2023 NCAA Softball Regionals are from May 19-21. We break down the Salt Lake City and Los Angeles regions on The Road to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series.

Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament will get underway on Friday with regional rounds taking place across the country throughout the weekend. One-eighth of the bracket will feature the Salt Lake City Regional, hosted by the No. 15 Utah Utes, and the Los Angeles Regional, hosted by the No. 2 UCLA Bruins.

The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Salt Lake City Regional

When: May 19-21
Where: Dumke Family Softball Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule
Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

CITY Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Ole Miss vs. Baylor, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 2: Southern Illinois vs. No. 15 Utah, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6
All times ET

Utah was able to secure hosting duties for a regional after winning its first ever Pac-12 Tournament title. Southern Illinois punched its ticket by winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament while Baylor and Ole Miss are at-larges after their strong seasons.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Los Angeles Regional

When: May 19-21
Where: Easton Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule
Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 UCLA, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: Liberty vs. San Diego State, 11 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6
All times ET

UCLA is the No. 2 seed in the entire field and earned hosting duties for a ninth straight year after a dominant 52-win campaign. Grand Canyon earned an auto-bid after winning the WAC Tournament and San Diego State did the same by winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Liberty was able to secure an at-large for this regional after a strong campaign.

