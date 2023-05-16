Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Orioles on Tuesday, May 16

After Shohei Ohtani showed out on the mound and at the dish in a win on Monday night, the Los Angeles Angels will go for a series win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Top prospect Chase Silseth (0-0, 3.24 ERA) will make his first start of the season for L.A., while Dean Kremer (4-1, 4.97) goes for the O’s.

Baltimore enters as a -135 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Angels are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Angels-Orioles picks: Tuesday, May 16

Injury report

Angels

Out: RP Aaron Loup (hamstring), 1B Jared Walsh (head), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), 3B Anthony Rendon (groin)

Orioles

Out: RP Mychal Givens (knee), RP Dillon Tate (elbow), INF Ramon Urias (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Chase Silseth vs. Dean Kremer

An 11th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Silseth upped his fastball velocity and rocketed from Double-A all the way to the Majors last season. He struggled once he got there though, making it through the fifth inning exactly once in seven starts and posting a 6.59 ERA — while hitters teed off on his fastball to the tune of a .750 slugging percentage. The righty looked great to start the year in Triple-A, with a 0.90 ERA that earned him a spot in L.A.’s bullpen, and now Suarez’s injury has given Silseth another crack at holding down a rotation spot. (He’ll need to show better command to do so, though as he’s posted a 14.3% walk rate in the Majors this season after walking eight in 20 innings in the Minors.)

Kremer is coming off of two consecutive impressive starts, allowing just one run over 12 innings against the powerhouse Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays, but don’t be fooled: The righty has been among the luckiest starters in baseball so far this season. He ranks in the bottom-five percent of the league in expected batting average and slugging percentage, with a line-drive rate seven points above league average. He can be effective when he keeps his four-seam fastball elevated and his changeup down, but there’s not a lot of margin for error here.

Over/Under pick

This is among the highest totals of the day, and with good reason, given two shaky pitchers on the mound and plenty of star power in each lineup. The Angels have, shockingly, cleared this total in six of their last 11, and these two teams combined for a whopping 14 runs on Monday night. With Silseth yet to prove he can get big league hitters out consistently and Kremer having allowed four or five runs in five of his seven starts, I expect a high-scoring affair.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

While it may seem that the O’s have the advantage on the mound at first glance, I’m not sure Kremer is really that much of an upgrade over Silseth — he got pretty lucky in those last two outings, and prior to that his ERA was a ghastly 6.67. Silseth could struggle in his own right, but I’ll take the plus odds with an Angels lineup that ranks in the top-10 in OPS against right-handers.

Pick: Angels