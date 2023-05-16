Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, May 16

The New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, May 16. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre. Domingo German (2-3, 4.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees and Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.38 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

Toronto is a -180 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at +155. The run total is set at 8.5.

Yankees-Blue Jays picks: Tuesday, May 16

Injury report

Yankees

Out: SS Oswald Peraza (ankle), OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), SP Luis Severino (lat), SP Carlos Rodon (back), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Blue Jays

Out: SP/RP Mitch White (elbow), RP Adam Cimber (rhomboid), RP Zach Pop (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Domingo German vs. Kevin Gausman

German has settled into a rotation role in May, allowing just four earned runs over three starts and striking out 14 while walking just six. The last time he faced the Blue Jays lineup, he allowed four runs, including two home runs, over six innings. He struck out six and took the loss.

Gausman had a tough start to May, letting up eight runs in 3.1 innings in his first start of the month, but settled down and kept the Philadelphia Phillies scoreless over six innings in his latest outing. The last time he faced the Yankees, he pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out 11 while allowing just three hits

Over/Under pick

The total of last night’s game was 11 as the powerful Yankees lineup busted out against Alek Manoah. With Toronto going up against a shaky German, is it crazy to think we’ll get another big-swinging, high-scoring matchup? Perhaps, but I like this, especially considering New York’s upward trend in runs per game.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

This is a tricky one — the Yankees bats finally found their rhythm last night, putting up seven runs against the Blue Jays, but Gausman has been phenomenal against New York this season. The Blue Jays have yet to lose a home series this year, so with German on the mound, I have to take Toronto for the second game here.

Pick: Blue Jays