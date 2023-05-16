Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Red Sox on Tuesday, May 16

The Seattle Mariners take on the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a two-game interleague series on Tuesday, May 16. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Luis Castillo (2-1, 2.70 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners, and Nick Pivetta (2-3, 6.32 ERA) will pitch for the Red Sox.

Seattle is a -165 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston coming in at +140. The run total is set at 10.

Mariners-Red Sox picks: Tuesday, May 16

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: SS Enrique Hernandez (hamstring)

Out: 2B Christian Arroyo (hamstring), SS Yu Chang (wrist), SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), RP Kutter Crawford (hamstring)

Mariners

Out: SP Robbie Ray (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), RP Andres Munoz (deltoid)

Starting pitchers

Luis Castillo vs. Nick Pivetta

Castillo has had somewhat of a shaky start to this month, giving up four runs in seven innings and three runs in five innings since the calendar turned to May. It’s nothing to be concerned about, especially if the offense is backing him up, which they should be able to do on Tuesday.

Pivetta has also struggled in May, and particularly in his last outing, a four-inning start that saw him give up seven earned runs to the Atlanta Braves while striking out two and walking three. The righty has allowed a home run in every start over the past month, and has not kept opponents under three runs during his time on the mound.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s total was 11, largely thanks to the Mariners putting up 10 runs all by themselves. As Seattle faces Pivetta, who has struggled to contain opposing offenses and control his pitches, I think we can expect a repeat performance. Count on the Red Sox to add a couple in as well — they’ve hit a bit of a losing skid, but not for lack of scoring.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox find themselves on a tough streak, having dropped six of their last seven games. They fell 10-1 to the Mariners in the first game of the series, and with Pivetta on the mound going up against a Seattle offense that is putting up those kinds of numbers, I have to go with the Mariners again tonight.

Pick: Mariners