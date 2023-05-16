Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Rangers on Tuesday, May 16

Yesterday the Atlanta Braves socked five home runs en route to a 12-0 win over the Texas Rangers in the series-opener between the two division leaders. Atlanta will look to make it two in a row today when they send rookie Jared Shuster (0-1, 8.31 ERA) to the mound against Texas righty Dane Dunning (3-0, 1.72 ERA). First pitch from Globe Life Park in Arlington is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

The game is a -110 pick ‘em on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the run total sits at 9.5.

Braves-Rangers picks: Tuesday, May 16

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Max Fried (left forearm strain), SP Kyle Wright (right shoulder inflammation), RP Lucas Luetge (left biceps inflammation)

Rangers

Out: OF Travis Jankowski (right hamstring strain), C Mitch Garver (left knee sprain), SP Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation), SS Corey Seager (left hamstring strain)

Starting pitchers

Jared Shuster vs. Dane Dunning

After going through two bullpen games last week amid injuries to Kyle Wright and Max Fried, the Braves are recalling Shuster for today’s start. The 24-year-old has made two Major League starts in his career, both earlier this season, where he allowed eight earned runs and walked nine batters in 8.2 innings. In his last outing, he allowed six hits and four earned runs in four innings against the San Diego Padres.

Shuster will match up against Dunning, who has had a strong start to the season, as the right-hander has a 1.72 ERA across 31.1 innings while being used in both the rotation and bullpen. He’s coming off a strong effort against the Seattle Mariners in which he allowed two earned runs with five strikeouts over six innings.

Over/Under pick

I’m backing the over today. While I don’t expect the Braves to score 12 runs like they did yesterday, I still think they’ll get the job done on offense, only this time I expect the Rangers to also answer the call against Shuster.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Rangers even the series up today. Along with having the better starter on the mound, the Rangers boast a right-handed heavy lineup, which will be huge against Shuster, as righty batters have averaged .400 against him through their first two starts.

Pick: Rangers