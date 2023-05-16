Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, May 16

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins played in a wild game that ended with Trayce Thompson’s game-winning, walk-off walk. Now L.A. will try to make it two in a row when they send Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.36 ERA) to the mound against Minnesota righty Bailey Ober (2-0, 1.85). First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers are -200 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Twins are +170 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

Twins-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, May 16

Injury report

Twins

Out: OF Max Kepler (left hamstring strain), RP Caleb Thielbar (right oblique strain), SP Tyler Mahle (Tommy John surgery), OF Gilberto Celestino (ruptured UCL in left thumb)

Dodgers

Out: SP Michael Grove (right groin strain), RP Jimmy Nelson (right elbow inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Bailey Ober vs. Clayton Kershaw

Ober’s looked like a different pitcher this year, as he currently boasts a 1.85 ERA in 24.1 innings since he was recalled from Triple-A at the end of April. Ober also has a minuscule WHIP of 0.90, along with a 3.67 strikeout to walk ratio and a 8.1 K/9.

Kershaw’s coming off one of the best starts of the season where he gave up one run and five hits over seven innings in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The lefty will take the mound with a heavy heart tonight, pitching after his mother died three days ago, and he’ll likely go on the bereavement list after the start.) On the field, he continues to chug along as one of the most reliable starters in baseball, currently ranking in the 75th percentile in hard hit rate, the 80th percentile in strikeout rate and the 82nd percentile in walk rate.

Over/Under pick

I’m taking the under here. Both Ober and Kershaw have gotten off to strong starts this season, and have both been able to limit hard contact. While Ober is still a bit of an unknown commodity, I think he’ll be able to match Kershaw pitch-for-pitch tonight.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers make it two in a row. I think tonight’s game will be a low-scoring, close affair, but I’m trusting the Dodgers’ lineup to get a big hit again at the end.

Pick: Dodgers