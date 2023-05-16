Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, May 16

We’ve got a full 15-game MLB schedule on Tuesday, May 16, with one of the most jam-packed DFS slates of the season. The main draw over at DraftKings DFS offers 12 matchups to choose from starting at 7:05 p.m. ET, and with so many options, here are the three teams we recommend stacking in your lineups tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, May 16

Marcus Semien ($5,800)

Adolis Garcia ($5,400)

Jonah Heim ($4,500)

Ezequiel Duran ($3,300)

This is our most expensive stack of the day, but for good reason. Braves rookie Jared Shuster has gotten torched in his first two MLB starts, especially against righties, who’ve touched up the southpaw to the tune of a 1.066 OPS so far this year. Luckily for us, the Rangers boast four powerful right-handed bats in the heart of their order: Semien has an OPS of .981 since the calendar turned to May, while Heim (1.152 OPS) and Duran (1.047) have crushed lefties all year long.

Kris Bryant ($5,100)

Elias Diaz ($4,300)

Randal Grichuk ($4,100)

Brenton Doyle ($2,900)

Speaking of rookie lefties in less-than-advantageous spots, the Reds will be sending Brandon Williamson to the mound on Tuesday night to make his first career MLB start in the hitter’s paradise of Coors Field. Williamson is getting the call due to necessity, not performance — he’s posted a 6.62 ERA down at Triple-A this year, and righties in particular have slashed .320/.425/.600 against him. That should have the Rockies’ right-handed bats licking their chops, especially Grichuk (.932 OPS over his last 10) and Doyle (1.131).

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies

Jonathan India ($5,500)

Jake Fraley ($4,200)

Spencer Steer ($3,500)

Matt McLain ($2,000)

If Coors Field ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Reds aren’t the only ones sending a questionable starter to the mound on Tuesday: Colorado will start journeyman righty Chase Anderson, who the team claimed off waivers after he was DFA’d by the Tampa Bay Rays last week.

Anderson has pitched to a 6.51 ERA over his last four seasons in the Majors, and Cincy has several hot bats who should be ready to take advantage in the mile-high air. India (1.040 OPS over his last 10) and Fraley (1.132) have been particularly scorching, while recently-promoted top prospect Matt McLain offers tremendous upside value at the minimum salary.