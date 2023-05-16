 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 16

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 16.

By Chris Landers
Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After a somewhat shaky slate of starting pitchers on Monday, Tuesday’s schedule brings not only a full 15 games but some of baseball’s brightest stars on the mound — from two future first-ballot Hall of Famers in Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander to two of the hottest pitchers around in Kevin Gausman and Cristian Javier. (And we haven’t even gotten to Luis Castillo or Shane Bieber or ... well, you get the point.)

In addition to stars at the top, there are also plenty of options to consider in the middle of the slate that could produce streaming value for fantasy managers. So let’s dive right in with a full starting pitcher ranking for Tuesday, May 16.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, May 16

Pitchers to stream

Luis Ortiz, Pittsburgh Pirates — Ortiz didn’t have his typically sharp slider in his first start of the year last week, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings as he was reduce to mainly throwing his fastball. He should look better with those jitters behind him, and he has a real chance for success against a Detroit Tigers lineup that’s dead last by a mile in OPS against right-handers.

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — Of course, the Pirates are dead last in team OPS period over the last two weeks, as Pittsburgh’s dream start has come crashing down to Earth. That could create opportunity for Lorenzen to thrive, as the righty is coming off of two consecutive outings of seven innings and just one run allowed. Don’t expect a ton of strikeouts, but the righty’s fastballs up, changeups down approach produces plenty of weak contact.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, May 16.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/16

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Clayton Kershaw vs. Twins
2 Kevin Gausman vs. Yankees
3 Luis Castillo @ Red Sox
4 Shane Bieber @ White Sox
5 Cristian Javier vs. Cubs
6 Zack Wheeler @ Giants
7 Justin Verlander vs. Rays
8 Jordan Montgomery vs. Brewers
Strong plays
9 Jesus Luzardo vs. Nationals
10 Josiah Gray @ Marlins
11 Justin Steele @ Astros
12 Seth Lugo vs. Royals
13 Alex Cobb vs. Phillies
14 Luis Ortiz @ Tigers
Questionable
9 Wade Miley @ Cardinals
10 Lance Lynn vs. Guardians
11 Bailey Ober @ Dodgers
12 Domingo German @ Blue Jays
13 Dean Kremer vs. Angels
14 Michael Lorenzen vs. Pirates
15 Dane Dunning vs. Braves
16 Tommy Henry @ Athletics
Don't do it
17 Brady Singer @ Padres
18 Nick Pivetta vs. Mariners
19 Kyle Muller vs. Diamondbacks
20 Chase Silseth @ Orioles
21 Yonny Chirinos @ Mets
22 Jared Shuster @ Rangers
23 Chase Anderson vs. Reds
24 Ben Lively @ Rockies

