Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 16

After a somewhat shaky slate of starting pitchers on Monday, Tuesday’s schedule brings not only a full 15 games but some of baseball’s brightest stars on the mound — from two future first-ballot Hall of Famers in Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander to two of the hottest pitchers around in Kevin Gausman and Cristian Javier. (And we haven’t even gotten to Luis Castillo or Shane Bieber or ... well, you get the point.)

In addition to stars at the top, there are also plenty of options to consider in the middle of the slate that could produce streaming value for fantasy managers. So let’s dive right in with a full starting pitcher ranking for Tuesday, May 16.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, May 16

Pitchers to stream

Luis Ortiz, Pittsburgh Pirates — Ortiz didn’t have his typically sharp slider in his first start of the year last week, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings as he was reduce to mainly throwing his fastball. He should look better with those jitters behind him, and he has a real chance for success against a Detroit Tigers lineup that’s dead last by a mile in OPS against right-handers.

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — Of course, the Pirates are dead last in team OPS period over the last two weeks, as Pittsburgh’s dream start has come crashing down to Earth. That could create opportunity for Lorenzen to thrive, as the righty is coming off of two consecutive outings of seven innings and just one run allowed. Don’t expect a ton of strikeouts, but the righty’s fastballs up, changeups down approach produces plenty of weak contact.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, May 16.