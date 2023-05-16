College football win totals for the 2023 season from DraftKings Sportsbook

We’re still over three months away from the start of the 2023 college football season, but we finally have FBS win totals courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

To no surprise, the team with the highest win total is the two-time defending national champions in Georgia at 11.5. The Bulldogs have shown an ability to reload even after losing tons of elite talent to the NFL Draft over the past few years and a favorable schedule could make another 12-0 regular season a possibility.

Right underneath the Dawgs are usual College Football Playoff contenders in Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State, all of whom check in at 10.5. The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes will be breaking in new quarterbacks after the departures of Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. Meanwhile, the Wolverines will have QB JJ McCarthy back under center as well as preseason Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum at running back.

A trendy playoff pick in Florida State opens at 10 while fellow powerhouses like LSU, USC and Texas check in at 9.5. Meanwhile, the bar has been set low for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M as their win total begins at 7.5.

Here is the complete list of win totals for the 2023 FBS football season from DraftKings Sportsbook: