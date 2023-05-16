 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College football win totals for the 2023 season from DraftKings Sportsbook

We have CFB win totals for the upcoming 2023 season and we go over them below. Spoiler alert: the Dawgs are at the top yet again.

We’re still over three months away from the start of the 2023 college football season, but we finally have FBS win totals courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

To no surprise, the team with the highest win total is the two-time defending national champions in Georgia at 11.5. The Bulldogs have shown an ability to reload even after losing tons of elite talent to the NFL Draft over the past few years and a favorable schedule could make another 12-0 regular season a possibility.

Right underneath the Dawgs are usual College Football Playoff contenders in Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State, all of whom check in at 10.5. The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes will be breaking in new quarterbacks after the departures of Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. Meanwhile, the Wolverines will have QB JJ McCarthy back under center as well as preseason Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum at running back.

A trendy playoff pick in Florida State opens at 10 while fellow powerhouses like LSU, USC and Texas check in at 9.5. Meanwhile, the bar has been set low for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M as their win total begins at 7.5.

Here is the complete list of win totals for the 2023 FBS football season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

CFB Win Totals 2023

Team Over Under
Air Force 8.5 +125 8.5 −150
Akron 3.5 −120 3.5 −105
Alabama 10.5 +135 10.5 −155
Appalachian State 6.5 −110 6.5 −115
Arizona 5 −120 5 +100
Arizona State 5 +120 5 −140
Arkansas 7 +100 7 −120
Arkansas State 4.5 −145 4.5 +120
Army 6 +105 6 −130
Auburn 6.5 −135 6.5 +115
Ball State 4.5 −120 4.5 −105
Baylor 7.5 +135 7.5 −160
Boise State 9 +140 9 −170
Boston College 5.5 −120 5.5 +100
Bowling Green 5 +105 5 −130
BYU 5.5 −120 5.5 +100
California 5 +110 5 −130
Central Michigan 5.5 −110 5.5 −115
Charlotte 2.5 −120 2.5 −105
Cincinnati 5.5 +110 5.5 −130
Clemson 9.5 −140 9.5 +120
Coastal Carolina 8 −120 8 −105
Colorado 3 −105 3 −115
Colorado State 4.5 −115 4.5 −110
Duke 6.5 +115 6.5 −135
East Carolina 5.5 +125 5.5 −150
Eastern Michigan 6.5 −145 6.5 +120
FIU 2.5 −145 2.5 +120
Florida 5.5 −105 5.5 −115
Florida State 10 −105 10 −115
Fresno State 8 −105 8 −120
Georgia 11.5 +130 11.5 −150
Georgia Southern 6 −110 6 −115
Georgia State 5.5 +105 5.5 −130
Georgia Tech 4.5 +120 4.5 −140
Hawaii (13 Games) 3.5 +115 3.5 −140
Houston 4.5 −110 4.5 −110
Illinois 6.5 −135 6.5 +115
Indiana 3.5 −135 3.5 +115
Iowa 7.5 −145 7.5 +125
Iowa State 5.5 −145 5.5 +125
Jacksonville State 5.5 −110 5.5 −115
James Madison 7.5 −140 7.5 +115
Kansas 6.5 +130 6.5 −150
Kansas State 8.5 +110 8.5 −130
Kent State 2.5 −120 2.5 −105
Kentucky 6.5 −145 6.5 +125
Liberty 9.5 +140 9.5 −165
Louisiana Tech 6.5 −135 6.5 +110
Louisiana-Lafayette 5.5 −110 5.5 −115
Louisville 8 +125 8 −145
LSU 9.5 +110 9.5 −130
Marshall 7 −110 7 −115
Maryland 7 −105 7 −115
Massachusetts 1.5 −180 1.5 +145
Miami FL 7.5 +120 7.5 −140
Miami OH 6.5 −110 6.5 −115
Michigan 10.5 −105 10.5 −115
Michigan State 5.5 +130 5.5 −150
Middle Tennessee 6.5 −125 6.5 +100
Minnesota 6.5 −125 6.5 +105
Mississippi State 6.5 +115 6.5 −135
Missouri 6.5 +125 6.5 −145
Navy 6.5 −135 6.5 +110
Nebraska 6 −120 6 +100
Nevada 3 −160 3 +135
New Mexico 4 +130 4 −155
New Mexico State (13 Games) 5 −120 5 −105
North Carolina 8.5 −125 8.5 +105
North Carolina State 6.5 −145 6.5 +125
North Texas 6.5 −115 6.5 −110
Northern Illinois 6.5 −110 6.5 −115
Northwestern 3.5 −125 3.5 +105
Notre Dame 9 +110 9 −130
Ohio 7 −120 7 −105
Ohio State 10.5 −105 10.5 −115
Oklahoma 9.5 −115 9.5 −105
Oklahoma State 9.5 −115 9.5 −105
Old Dominion 3.5 −120 3.5 −105
Ole Miss 6.5 +100 6.5 −120
Oregon 9.5 +100 9.5 −120
Oregon State 8 −135 8 +115
Penn State 9.5 −130 9.5 +110
Pittsburgh 6.5 −145 6.5 +115
Purdue 5.5 +105 5.5 −125
Rice 5 −115 5 −110
Sam Houston 4 −125 4 +100
San Diego State 7 −105 7 −120
San Jose State 5.5 −145 5.5 +120
SMU 8 −110 8 −115
South Alabama 8 −105 8 −120
South Carolina 6.5 −105 6.5 −115
South Florida 3.5 −120 3.5 −105
Southern Miss 5 +100 5 −125
Stanford 3 +100 3 −120
Syracuse 6.5 +105 6.5 −125
TCU 7.5 −125 7.5 +105
Temple 5 −140 5 +115
Tennessee 9.5 +130 9.5 −150
Texas 9.5 −115 9.5 −105
Texas A&M 7.5 −150 7.5 +130
Texas State 4.5 +110 4.5 −135
Texas Tech 7.5 +120 7.5 −140
Troy 8 −140 8 +115
Tulane 9.5 +120 9.5 −145
Tulsa 4 −115 4 −110
UAB 5 −130 5 +105
UCF 6.5 −150 6.5 +130
UCLA 8.5 +110 8.5 −130
UConn 5.5 +105 5.5 −130
ULM 3.5 +125 3.5 −150
UNLV 6 −105 6 −120
USC 9.5 −165 9.5 +140
Utah 8.5 +125 8.5 −145
Utah State 6 +130 6 −155
UTEP 5.5 +100 5.5 −125
Vanderbilt 3.5 −145 3.5 +125
Virginia 3.5 −115 3.5 −105
Virginia Tech 5 −115 5 −105
Wake Forest 6 −120 6 +100
Washington 9 −105 9 −115
Washington State 6.5 −120 6.5 +100
West Virginia 4.5 −140 4.5 +120
Western Kentucky 8.5 +125 8.5 −150
Western Michigan 3.5 +110 3.5 −135
Wisconsin 9 +125 9 −145
Wyoming 6.5 −125 6.5 +100

