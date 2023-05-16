Roy Hibbert discusses NBA’s resurgent Big Man Era on GoJo with Mike Golic Jr.

Mike Golic Jr. is joined by his dad, Mike Golic, and former NBA player — and sitcom star — Roy Hibbert to discuss the resurgence of the Big Man in the NBA, his connection to James Harden and Joel Embiid, and the Ja Morant situation.

Hibbert also discusses his time on the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” where he made multiple appearances.

GoJo and his father also preview the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets and pick which player — Anthony Davis or Nikola Jokic — has the most pressure on them in the pivotal 2023 NBA playoff series.

Video

