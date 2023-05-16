 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Jazz Chisholm Jr. return to Marlins’ lineup this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Jazz Chisholm Jr. and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins bats during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Marlins defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are sending Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the injured list due to turf toe. The shortstop-turned-centerfielder has struggled with injuries this season and is now expected to miss four-to-six weeks due to the injury. While he is sidelined, the Marlins are expected to use Garrett Hampson as their day-to-day center fielder.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury update

Despite the talent that Chisholm has, the injuries are mounting up. He only played in 60 games last season due to a stress fracture in his lower back. Chisholm has played in 39 games so far this year. He is hitting just .229 with two doubles, one triple and seven home runs. Chisholm has 16 RBI and a measly 0.1 WAR.

Hampson has played in 26 games this season. He is hitting .262 in limited work with eight doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. Miami could end up using him as their DH if they would rather shuffle their outfielders around and put Jorge Soler in one of the corner spots bumping Bryan De La Cruz to center field.

