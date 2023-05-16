Full list of 2023 NBA Draft Lottery odds

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN on Tuesday night. It’s arguably the most important draft lottery since 2003 with LeBron James going to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This year, Victor Wenbanyama could be the prospect and No. 1 pick that can alter a franchise’s history forever. Here we’re going to go over the odds to win the first pick for all 14 teams in the lottery.

2023 NBA Draft Lottery odds

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have the top-3 odds to win the first pick and rights to select Wenbanyama out of France. Really, it’s a 1-2 punch at the top of the draft with G Scoot Henderson likely to go No. 2 overall out of the G-League Ignite. All three of those teams have even odds to win the lottery and it trickles down from there.

After those two, we have Alabama F Brandon Miller in the race to go third (or even jump Scoot for the second pick). Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson, from the Overtime Elite, are expected to go high in the lottery for the 2023 draft.