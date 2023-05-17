Best Jordan Spieth prop bets for 2023 PGA Championship

Just a single major win escapes Jordan Spieth as he attempts to join the small group of golfers who can claim the career grand slam, and he’ll head to Oak Hill Country Club this weekend in pursuit of the Wanamaker Trophy that seems just out of his reach. He won the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015 and the Open Championship in 2017, but his second place finish at the 2015 PGA Championship is the closest he’s come to touching that glory.

Spieth is dealing with a left wrist injury that caused him to withdraw from last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. He appears ready to join the field at Oak Hill. Let’s take a look at the best prop bets for Spieth this week.

Jordan Spieth: PGA Championship player props

Spieth to finish Top 10 (+350)

I’m hesitant with Spieth this week, despite his top-five Masters finish and second-place finish at the RBC Heritage. He has those kinds of weeks, but he also has missed the cut at several tournaments this year, most recently failing to reach the weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship. With the pressure on his shoulders, can he do it this week?

He ranks in the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Approach and SG: Around the Green, both of which are important categories in this complicated, bunker-heavy course. However, he doesn’t excel off the tee among this elite field. He’s an unpredictable golfer at these big events, and tied for 34th at last year’s PGA Championship.

Spieth to finish Top 5 (+750)

But here’s the thing: if Spieth is finishing in the top 10, it’s more than likely a top-five finish. In 2023, he has five top-10 finishes, and four of them saw him finish in the top five. The fifth? A sixth-place finish. So if you’re betting on Spieth to have a good week, might as well roll the marbles on top five. When he’s on, he is on, and the payout here is significantly better than a top-20 bet.