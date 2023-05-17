Best Jon Rahm prop bets for 2023 PGA Championship

The 2023 PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hill Country Club just outside Rochester, NY this week. The second major of the year will see 2023 green jacket winner Jon Rahm join the field as the favorite to win the tournament. Here, we’ll take a look at some prop bets available for the top-ranked Spaniard. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jon Rahm: PGA Championship player props

Rahm to win PGA Championship (+750)

The last time a golfer won the Masters and the PGA Championship in a single year was back in 1975, when Jack Nicklaus pulled off the feat. Could Rahm be the first in nearly 50 years to do it again? His performance at a rainy Augusta was masterful and consistent, and Rahm’s path to joining the elite group who can claim a career grand slam seems clearer than ever.

Rahm has been in top form this year, winning the Genesis Invitational, the American Express, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions to start things off. He leads the field in strokes gained and ranks first in the OWGR rankings.

Rahm to finish Top 5 (+175)

Barring some truly unexpected circumstances, this feels like one of the safest bets you can make right now. Though we haven’t seen Rahm play at Oak Hill, he ranks third in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, which will be a major plus at this course full of complicated, narrow fairways and tricky bunkers. He has been consistently strong against top-ranked fields this year.