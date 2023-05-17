Best Scottie Scheffler prop bets for 2023 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler enters this week’s PGA Championship in the hopes of getting a second major and his first Wanamaker Trophy under his belt. The second-ranked player in the world is going to be the man to beat this week, as he sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The major will take place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY beginning on Thursday, May 18. Let’s take a look at some of the best prop bets for Scheffler this week.

Scottie Scheffler: PGA Championship player props

Scheffler to win the PGA Tournament (+700)

Scheffler leads the field in this category, and it’s no surprise. He ranks in the top five in Strokes Gained: Total, Tee-to-Green, Off-the-Tee, and Approach. He’s second in total and first in T2G. At this club, simply getting on the green will be a challenge, as most of them are surrounded by tricky dropoffs and bunkers. If anyone can land those shots, though, it’s Scottie. Ever cool under pressure, I’m with the odds makers on this one. I think we see Scottie win his first Wanamaker this weekend.

Scheffler to finish Top 5 (+165)

This almost seems like a foregone conclusion at this point, though the odds are still good enough to make it well worth your time. Scheffler has finished in the top five in five of his ten starts in 2023.