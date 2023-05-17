Best Phil Mickelson prop bets for 2023 PGA Championship

The 2023 PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hill Country Club this week just outside Rochester, NY. 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson returns after an impressive performance at the Masters. Mickelson has been the face of PGA rival LIV Golf over the past two years, and missed last year’s PGA Championship.

He returns this year to a complicated course full of bunkers and narrow fairways. Let’s take a look at our favorite prop bet for Mickelson this year. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phil Mickelson: PGA Championship player props

Mickelson to finish top 20 (+600)

These are some pretty long odds for a guy who just won this tournament two years ago and who just had a T2 finish at the Masters last month. The competitive monster within Mickelson may have gone into hibernation for a time, but it’s far from dead. He ranks fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, and seventh in SG: OTT, two important statistics given the way that Oak Hill is laid out. Mickelson also leads the field in SG: Putting.

While you might not feel like risking your money on a top-10 bet, I like Lefty for this top-20 bet here, and the odds are excellent for a good payout.