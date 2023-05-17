Best Rory McIlroy prop bets for 2023 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy returns to the majors after a tough showing at Augusta that saw him miss the cut for the Masters. He has struggled to get off the ground this year with a few exceptions, and tied for 47th in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship. He won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, on either end of the last time that the tournament was played at Oak Hill Country Club, but has not won a major since 2014.

Let’s take a look at the best prop bets for McIlroy this week. All odds are courtsey of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rory McIlroy: PGA Championship player props

McIlroy to miss the cut (+330)

McIlroy has been hard to pin down this year. He missed the cut at the Masters and at THE PLAYERS, the two biggest stages that he has been on this year. He’s been the face of the PGA TOUR’s battle against LIV Golf, but has taken a step back in his on-field talents this season, and it’s been hard to tell where his mental state is at.

This may be the only prop bet worth placing on Rory this week, despite his strokes gained numbers showing the opposite. With another big stage ahead of him and the pressure building, I’ll take McIlroy to leave Rochester on Friday evening.