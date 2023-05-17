Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League match

Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, May 17. The first leg ended as a 1-1 draw in Madrid, so this has the makings of a very tense 90 minutes (or more) of play.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Real Madrid

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -155

Draw: +330

Real Madrid: +400

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -155

It’s important to note that the aforementioned odds are for regular time only. With that, Man City have one of the most prolific attacks in the world right now. This is one of those teams that can score multiple goals in the blink of an eye and flip a match on its head.

Real Madrid did a fine job of defending in the first leg, but Kevin De Bruyne was still able to create some magic and bring about a 1-1 draw with a second half goal. Now Los Blancos will have to find a way to neutralize this attack on the road, which is something that virtually no team has been able to do since the calendar flipped to 2023.

Man City have won 15 straight at home. That’s not only an unbeaten run, that’s 15 winners in a row! That includes winning by at least three goals in recent matchups against Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Overall, Man City looked like the better side in the first leg and Pep Guardiola’s side have everything they need to get the job done at home. Look for a 3-1 score favoring the home team.