Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 on Wednesday

Only two teams in the East remain as the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 17 from the TD Garden in Boston. This marks the second consecutive year these two teams have met in the conference finals.

For the Heat, Cody Zeller (illness) is listed as questionable for Game 1, while shooting guard Tyler Herro (hand) is listed as out.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are 8-point favorites and -365 on the moneyline. The combined point total is set at 210.5.

Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +8 (-105)

Stealing Game 1 on the road presents a prime opportunity for the Heat, who come into Boston with an extra day of rest. As the Celtics come off a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers, and a blowout win on Sunday, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Miami take advantage and catch Boston off guard and potentially steal Game 1, or at the very least make it tightly contested for all four quarters.

The Heat is also coming in with a strong 7-3 record against the spread in their last 10 games, so I particularly like the opportunity ahead of them Wednesday night.

Over/Under: Over 211

The point total has hit over for both of these teams in seven of their last 10 games, although they’re each coming off series-closing games that finished under. The Celtics are averaging 115.5 PPG so far this postseason with the Heat not far behind at 113.3. If Miami truly wants to catch Boston off guard and steal Game 1, they’ll need to come out firing at will.

Additionally, when the Celtics play at home the point total has finished over in 28 of their 48 games, including both the regular season and the postseason.