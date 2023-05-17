How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 on TV and via live stream

The Miami Heat’s incredible season marches on Wednesday when they travel to Boston to take on the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

After dropping their Play-In opener to the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat have been on an unprecedented run through the postseason, as they dispatched the Chicago Bulls to secure the No. 8 seed in the postseason, where they upset the Bucks in five games before taking down the Knicks in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Celtics run has gone mostly according to plan, as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference took down the Hawks in six games and the Philadelphia 76ers in a seven game series that saw them fight back from a 3-2 series deficit. Now, they’ll face off against the Heat for a chance to make it to their second straight NBA Finals.

Heat vs. Celtics live stream info

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.