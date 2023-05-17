Best Brooks Koepka prop bets for 2023 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka has won four major tournaments in his career, and half of them were PGA Championships. He won the event in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019 during the peak of his career — a status to which he is arguably returning after a dominant performance at the Masters. He led for much of the tournament, erasing questions about whether he was long past his prime at LIV, but collapsed at the end to tie for second.

Let’s take a look at some of Koepka’s prop bets for the PGA Championship this weekend. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brooks Koepka: PGA Championship player props

Koepka to win the PGA Tournament (+2000)

Koepka showed out at Augusta, but folded under the pressure at the last moment. Can he do it again at the PGA Championship? He shot +11 at Oak Hill back in 2013 at the very start of his professional career. His ball-striking is looking very good these days, and he showed that he’s still able to hang with the best of them. However, his inconsistency and tendency to get in his own head when he’s not performing could start working against him mid-weekend, at which point this bet is past recovery.

Koepka to finish Top 5 (+450)

To be honest, I like this one a lot more than I like his win. He has confidence coming into the PGA Championship after two former wins and the second-place Augusta finish. He ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green over the past six months, behind just Scottie Scheffler and ahead of Jon Rahm. He ranks first in SG: Approach in the field, which will be a major help on these tricky fairways and bunker-surrounded greens. This is a good prop to make, and we can expect Koepka to be a real contender come the weekend.