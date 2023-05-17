Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Rangers on Wednesday, May 17

The Atlanta Braves (26-16) and the Texas Rangers (26-16) will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday, May 17. First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Atlanta will send its ace Spencer Strider (4-1, 2.51 ERA) to the mound while Texas counters with Nathan Eovaldi (5-2, 2.70). The series is currently tied at a game apiece between these two division leaders.

The Braves are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5. Atlanta will be off on Thursday before starting its weekend series against the Seattle Mariners starting Friday. Texas also gets an off day on Thursday before welcoming the Colorado Rockies to town for a three-game weekend set.

Braves-Rangers picks: Wednesday, May 17

Injury report

Braves

Out: SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Rangers

Out: SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), SS Corey Seager (hamstring, illness), LF Travis Janikowski (hamstring), C Mitch Garver (knee)

Starting pitchers

Spencer Strider vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Strider has shown he is human this season, but only barely — he has still allowed fewer than three earned runs in five of his eight starts. Strider tossed 6.2 innings in his last start against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing only two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out 12.

The 33-year-old Eovaldi is experiencing a career resurgence with Texas. He hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last three starts and is getting the necessary run support to earn three consecutive wins. Most recently, Eovaldi nearly pulled off a complete game shutout against the Oakland Athletics but was pulled after 8.2 innings after allowing just three hits while punching out 12.

Over/Under pick

The first two games in this series have seen 12 and 11 runs scored, respectively. Both Strider and Eovaldi have been adept at keeping teams off the board this season, but that has just resulted in a low run total that these offenses should be able to surpass.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

As good as Eovaldi and the Texas lineup has been, Strider has been a puzzle that has been tough for teams to solve. I think Eovaldi’s win streak ends as the Braves’ batting order takes advantage of his mistakes on the mound. Atlanta picks up an important series win before returning home on Friday.

Pick: Braves